Former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier dies at 25, team says

The Detroit Lions announced on Thursday that 25-year-old Jessie Lemonier, a linebacker who played for the team as recently as 2021, has died.

The team announced the passing of Lemonier but did not elaborate further about what happened. The team announced his passing on Twitter with a photo of Lemonier and a statement from the team:

"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier. Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time."

Lemonier went undrafted out of LIberty University and signed on with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020. The next year, Lemonier landed in Detroit and played 7 games for the Lions at defensive end, where he registered 1.5 sacks and a total of 15 tackles.

In May 2022, the Lions waived Lemonier and he was claimed by the Arizona Cardinals. He was released in August and, in December 2022, he signed with the Houston Gamblers of the USFL and was then traded to the Birmingham Stallions.

No further details of Lemonier's death were released.