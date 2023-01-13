Documentary on Michael Jordan’s time with Wizards reportedly in the works

article

Michael Jordan's short stint with the Washington Wizards is reportedly the subject of a new documentary.

According to hoopswire.com's senior NBA writer Sam Amico, the documentary is in the works, and he was asked to be a part of it.

"Happy I’m old enough to have been asked to help with the documentary on Michael Jordan … with the Wizards. Details soon," he tweeted Wednesday.

Jordan came out of his second retirement to suit up for the Wizards in 2001. He'd be paired with the team's no.1 overall draft pick Kwame Brown, and his old Bulls coach Doug Collins.

Despite the addition of Jordan playing alongside veterans Richard Hamilton, Tyronn Lue, Christian Laettner, and Brendan Haywood, among others, the team finished with a 37-45 record and missed the playoffs.

UNCASVILLE, UNITED STATES: Michael Jordan (L) of the Washington Wizards drives past Paul Pierce (R) of the Boston Celtics in the first quarter during a pre-season game 26 October 2001 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. AFP PHOTO/John MO Expand

In year two, Jordan turned 40 years old and played in all 82 games. Although the team frequently sold out the MCI Center, M.J. failed to lead the struggling Wizards to the playoffs once again.

In two seasons in Washington, the six-time NBA champion averaged 21.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists in 142 games for the Wizards. He was selected to the NBA All-Star team in both seasons.