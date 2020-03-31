Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls documentary release date moves up

article

ESPN on Tuesday announced it was moving its 10-part documentary about Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls from June to April 19 as the coronavirus pandemic halted live sports.

“The Last Dance” will air two parts each Sunday, beginning April 19 and running through May 17. The documentary focuses on Jordan’s final season with the Bulls and the drama surrounding the team at the time.

“As society navigates this time without live sports, viewers are still looking to the sports world to escape and enjoy a collective experience. We’ve heard the calls from fans asking us to move up the release date for this series, and we’re happy to announce that we’ve been able to accelerate the production schedule to do just that,” ESPN said in a statement.

“This project celebrates one of the greatest players and dynasties ever, and we hope it can serve as a unifying entertainment experience to fill the role that sports often play in our lives, telling a story that will captivate everyone, not just sports fans.”

The New York Post was the first to report ESPN's decision to move up the release date.

Scottie Pippen, Steve Kerr, Dennis Rodman, and Phil Jackson are among those from that Bulls team set to speak in the documentary. The late Kobe Bryant, former President Barack Obama, and actress Carmen Electra were also teased in trailers for the film.

“Michael Jordan and the ‘90s Bulls weren’t just sports superstars, they were a global phenomenon,” “The Last Dance” director Jason Hehir said in a news release. “Making ‘The Last Dance’ was an incredible opportunity to explore the extraordinary impact of one man and one team. For nearly three years, we searched far and wide to present the definitive story of an era-defining dynasty and to present these sports heroes as humans. I hope viewers enjoy watching our series as much as we enjoyed the opportunity to make it.”

ESPN said the documentary will air on ESPN in the U.S. and on Netflix outside the U.S.

