College football betting: Week 6 games to watch

A few weeks ago, both the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners had dreams of making it to the College Football Playoff. Now, the rivals will meet on Saturday for the Big Noon Kickoff on FOX for the chance just to stay relevant in the Big XII title rave.

That is the marquee matchup of the weekend in college football and the leadoff game in FOX Bet’s Super 6 contest. Here’s the schedule for Saturday’s top games, most of which you can watch on FOX:

12 p.m. ET - Texas vs. Oklahoma (FOX); Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina

3:30 p.m. ET - Tennessee vs. Georgia

4 p.m. ET - Kansas State vs. TCU (FOX)

7:30 p.m. ET - Florida State vs. Notre Dame; Miami vs. Clemson

Texas Longhorns vs. Oklahoma Sooners

When: 12 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 10

TV: FOX

Where: Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas, Texas

Ranking/Record: No. 22 Texas (2-1), Oklahoma (1-2)

The annual Red River rivalry will take place at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas. But unlike previous seasons where one team had legitimate national championship hopes, this edition sees Texas fresh off a loss to Texas Christian while Oklahoma has lost its first two conference games for the first time since 1998.

The Texas offense has been outstanding, averaging 51 points a game in its first three games. The Sooners have average 37.5 points in their first three contests. So expect a lot of scoring.

Texas QB Sam Ehlinger will play his fifth game against the Sooners, where he has posted some incredible numbers (over 1,100 yards passing and 13 combined touchdowns). Spencer Rattler will play in his first Red River rivalry. The Oklahoma quarterback has been strong in his first three starts, even if the results don’t show it.

Virginia Tech Hokies at North Carolina Tar Heels

When: 12 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 10

TV: ABC

Where: Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, N.C.

Ranking/Record: No. 19 Va. Tech (2-0); No. 8 North Carolina (2-0)

One of two ACC games that features Top 25 teams facing off against one another sees the Hokies heading to Chapel Hill to face Mack Brown’s Tar Heels.

This is a style clash with Virginia Tech wanting to use its high-powered running game- highlighted by Khalil Herbert- to control the clock. Herbert leads the nation with a 156 yards per game rushing average. That flies right into the strength, however, of the North Carolina defense. The Tar Heels allowed only 40 yards on the ground against Boston College and are the best in the nation against the run.

Tennessee Volunteers at Georgia Bulldogs

When: 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 10

TV: CBS

Where: Sanford Stadium, Athens, Ga.

Ranking/Record: No. 14 Tennessee (2-0), No. 3 Georgia (2-0)

For the second consecutive week, an SEC team arrives in Athens with hopes of making a huge statement. The Volunteers better hope that their trip to Georgia ends better than it did for Auburn last week. The Bulldogs rolled all over the Tigers, 27-6, in a clash of Top 10 team between the hedges.

Tennessee has won eight straight games dating back to last year, but this is the biggest road test as of yet. Volunteers quarterback Jarrett Guarantino will be on the spot and in need for a big game.

Kansas State Wildcats at Texas Christian Horned Frogs

When: 4 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 10

TV: FOX

Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

Record/Ranking: Kansas State (2-1); TCU (1-1)

Two teams with huge road wins look to place themselves in the discussion for the Big XII title. The Wildcats went into Oklahoma and downed the Sooners two weeks ago, following that with a victory over Texas Tech last week. Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs pulled out a 33-31 victory at Texas last Saturday. Max Duggan will have to have a big game if TCU will be able to make it two wins in a row.

Florida State Seminoles at Notre Dame Fighting Irish

When: 7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 10

TV: NBC

Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Ind.

Record/Ranking: Florida State (1-2), No. 5 Notre Dame (2-0)

Two of the elite brand names in college football meet up in South Bend. However, the Seminoles and the Fighting Irish are at different stages of national contention. Florida State - in the first year under head coach Mike Norvelle - got its first win of the season last week against Jacksonville State.

Meanwhile, the Irish hope to remain perfect keep rolling towards a home showdown on Nov. 7 against No. 1 Clemson after missing a game against Wake Forest due to Coronavirus spread within their program. Ian Book could take advantage of the prime time spotlight to vault into the Heisman Trophy conversation.

Miami Hurricanes at Clemson Tigers

When: 7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Oct. 10

TV: ABC

Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, S.C.

Record/Ranking: No. 7 Texas (3-0), No. 1 Clemson (3-0)

Another shot for Miami to get back into the national championship conversation. Another shot for America to see Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence before he becomes the top pick in the NFL Draft. Clemson has dominated this series in recent years and has won the past two games by a combined score of 92-3. While Lawrence gets the bulk of the attention, the running back battle between Clemson’s Travis Etienne and Miami’s Cam’Ron Davis could end up deciding this game.

