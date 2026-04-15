The Brief Fiery crash involving a tractor‑trailer and several vehicles injured multiple people. Images showed several vehicles badly damaged and the tractor‑trailer in flames. Northbound and southbound lanes were affected for several hours.



A fiery crash involving a tractor‑trailer and several vehicles injured multiple people and caused significant delays from late Tuesday into early Wednesday in Montgomery County, officials said.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Pete Piringer said the crash was reported around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday along southbound Interstate 270 between Route 28 and Montrose Road.

Images from the scene showed several vehicles badly damaged and the tractor‑trailer engulfed in flames.

Piringer said four people were transported to hospitals. A haz‑mat team also responded to a fuel leak following the tractor‑trailer fire.

Northbound and southbound lanes were affected for several hours.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Fiery tractor-trailer crash on I 270 injures several, causes major delays in Montgomery County (Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO)