Bruce Allen to reportedly be removed from Redskins' football operations: reports

article

Redskins President Bruce Allen will reportedly be removed from his football operations role as soon as Monday after an underwhelming decade at Redskins Park.

The move would come shortly after the Burgundy and Gold wrap up a disappointing season that now stands at 3-12.

Allen joined the Redskins late in the 2009 season. His tenure included the acquisitions and departures of would-be franchise quarterbacks Robert Griffin III and Kirk Cousins; as well as the firings of head coaches Michael Shanahan and Jay Gruden, among other notable shifts for the Burgundy and Gold.

The Skins have won zero playoff games and lost more than 100 regular season games during Allen's 10 seasons as team president.

NBC Sports Washington first reported news of Allen's suspect future with the team. ESPN reports that Allen will likely stay with the Redskins in a business advisory-type role that would include helping team owner Daniel Snyder secure a new stadium for the club.

Watch Ayesha Khan's live report from Sunday morning:

Advertisement

RELATED: Urban Meyer watching Sunday's Redskins game from Dan Snyder's box

RELATED: Washington Redskins fire head coach Jay Gruden