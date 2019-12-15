Urban Meyer watching Sunday's Redskins game from Dan Snyder's box

article

Are the Redskins looking to add another former Ohio State Buckeye?

Three-time national champion college football coach Urban Meyer is watching Sunday's Redskins game from owner Dan Snyder's box at FedEx Field.

Fox 5, which is broadcasting the game, showed Meyer during the 1st quarter of the game.

Meyer won two national championships at Florida and another at Ohio State before retiring for health reasons (again) last year. He is now linked to a number of teams, including the Dallas Cowboys and USC Trojans. The Redskins are looking for a new coach after firing Jay Gruden this season.

Snyder is also reportedly contemplating firing team president Bruce Allen this offseason if Meyer wants a front office role.

Meyer would join fellow Buckeyes Dwayne Haskins and Terry McLaurin if he joined the Burgundy and Gold.

He had to enjoy the 75-yard touchdown pass between his former players early in Sunday's game: