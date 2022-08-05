Bethesda man's massive Washington Football memorabilia collection up for sale

The Washington Commanders will play their first preseason game next week, but you could say one of the team’s biggest fans is already in mid-season form.

Samu Qureshi is looking to sell his massive Washington football memorabilia collection, which he says is the largest in the world.

"I started with baseball and football cards, and then it just evolved into memorabilia because I found it to be much more interesting," Qureshi told FOX 5 inside his Bethesda basement Friday afternoon.

"Interesting" may not be a strong enough word.

"When I do something I go kind of hog wild," he laughed.

Qureshi said he’s spent more than 50 years collecting everything he can find at flea markets, yard sales, estate sales, and even from the players themselves.

Items in the collection include a headset worn by Joe Gibbs, cleats worn by Vince Lombardi, Sammy Baugh’s signed contract from 1949, original programs from the team’s Boston Braves days, more game-worn jerseys than you can count, and even a John Riggins jockstrap Qureshi said he got from a staffer at an old team training camp.

"Riggo’s jock strap has become one of my most famous items," he chuckled.

Now, as Qureshi previously told WTOP, he’s looking to sell, ideally to the team. He said he’d like to part with the entire collection for about $5 million, adding that he’s spent about seven figures on it himself.