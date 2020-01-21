Antonio Brown being investigated for 'possible battery' at his Florida home: report

article

Former NFL star Antonio Brown is reportedly being investigated for possible battery at his Florida home Tuesday.

There was still an “active scene” outside his Hollywood home and police are determining whether or not charges are going to be brought against him, ESPN reported. A source told ESPN that police believe it is “not a domestic situation.”

According to TMZ Sports, officers swarmed the home of the free-agent wide receiver who last played for the New England Patriots earlier Tuesday. A neighbor told the gossip website that someone was in custody in the back of a police cruiser but it wasn’t clear who it was.

A police source told TMZ Sports that Brown wasn’t in custody “at this time.”

The latest apparent incident comes less than a week after the Hollywood Police Department cut ties with Brown following an incident outside his home involving the mother of his children.

It was the third domestic incident involving Brown in the last three months, Hollywood police had said. According to CBS Miami, the latest incident -- which included a profanity-laced tirade aimed at officers -- was the last straw; police told Brown he was no longer welcome as a donor and volunteer for the Police Athletic League (PAL). Police returned the unemployed wide receiver’s donation.

“We made the decision to sever ties between Mr. Brown and the Hollywood Police Athletic League,” public information officer Christian Lata said in a statement. “We did not want our youth to be subject to this type of behavior nor emulate the actions of Mr. Brown.”

Advertisement

Lata said that Brown used profanity in front of his children. Police said Brown’s donation to the 7-on-7 league was returned Jan. 9.

“These incidents have caused an irreparable rift between the Police Department and PAL and Mr. Brown," Lata added.

Brown livestreamed a confrontation with his ex-girlfriend Chelsie Kyriss and Hollywood police outside his home. Brown’s children appeared to be present as the wide receiver yelled profanities at police and Kyriss, accusing her of trying to steal a Bentley that was parked in his driveway after coming to pick up her kids for school.

Brown appears to be focused on his rap career as he faces allegations of sexual assault and rape by two different women.

Brown has not commented on the latest incident.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS ON FOXNEWS.COM