Virginia civil rights leaders warn of misleading vote mailers

The Brief Civil rights leaders say they are upset over recent political mailers that have been sent to voters in Northern Virginia. They say the mailers are misleading, and are trying to trick people into voting against the democratic plan.



There’s more controversy in Virginia as a referendum to redraw the state’s congressional districts continues.

Civil rights leaders say they are upset over recent political mailers that have been sent to voters in Northern Virginia.

They call the effort misleading and are trying to trick people into voting against the democratic plan.

Redistricting fight:

Virginia Democrats say they’re pushing this redistricting to counter moves by Republicans in other states to boost their numbers.

The party is trying to redraw the state’s map to make it harder for Republicans to get elected, but easier for Democrats.

A yes vote changes the maps, a no vote keeps them the same.

The issue:

Mailings show Gov. Abigail Spanberger and former President Barack Obama – both of whom have past statements denouncing political gerrymandering.

But the flier asking people to vote ‘no’ on the referendum even though Spanberger and Obama support the move.

The head of Virginia’s NAACP says it’s misleading.

"As people are becoming more and more educated about exactly what this initiative is about and just how desperate those who oppose it are," said Virginia NAACP Conference President Rev. Cozy Bailey.

The other side:

The leader of the Conservative Political Action Committee (CPAC) says it’s using the politicians' own words.

"What’s their next step? They're going to say we can’t even oppose these politicians in what we put in the mail!? This is really scary stuff," said Matt Schalpp with CPAC.

One of the fliers features Martin Luther King, Jr., with a message reading "vote now, vote now."

The group behind that is a political action committee called "Justice for Democracy Now," out of Williamsburg, Va.

Local perspective:

FOX 5 showed the flyers to voters who both support and oppose redistricting and despite their differences on the issue, they say they find the flyers misleading.

"I think it’s confusing people because when they go in, they’ll look at it," one resident told FOX 5.

Another agreed, saying, "It’s crazy! I mean, this is crazy the way this world is going now.

"All I know is everyone I’ve heard said vote ‘yes,’ so I’m of course I’m not," another person said.

FOX 5 did reach out to Justice for Democracy Now for a comment. Early voting for the redistricting amendment ends on Saturday, April 18, and election day for the question is Tuesday, April 21.