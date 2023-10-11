Houston Astros win ALDS against Minnesota Twins, will face Texas Rangers in ALCS

The Houston Astros are heading to the American League Championship Series after defeating the Minnesota Twins in the American League Division Series in four games.

The Astros advanced to their seventh straight ALCS to face the Texas Rangers. Game 1 and Game 2 will take place in Houston on Sunday and Monday of next week. Game 3 and 4 will move to Arlington at Globe Life Field. Game 5 if necessary will also take place in Arlington. Game 6 and Game 7 will return to Houston at Minute Maid Park.

Here's a look at what happened in Game 4 of the ALDS:

GAME START

In the top of the first inning, Jose Altuve grounded to Twins shortstop Carlos Correa who made the play at first base. Alex Bregman flew out to center field. Yordan Alvarez flies out to left field. It's a one-two-three inning. Headed to the bottom of the first.

BOTTOM OF FIRST INNING

In the bottom of the first inning, Houston Astros pitcher Jose Urquidy is on the mound as he settles in against Edouard Julien. Julien knocks a rope to center field and the ball bounces off the back wall and is now on second base. Jorge Polanco knocks a ball straight to Jeremy Pena, catches the ball for the out, and makes the tag out for Julien. Two away.

Royce Lewis knocks a 398-foot home run to left field. Twins now lead 1-0.

The next batter, Max Kepler pops out to shortstop, ending the first inning. Twins lead 1-0.

TOP SECOND

In the top of the second inning, Kyle Tucker leads off, who strikes out swinging. Abreu steps in and swings at the first pitch, pops it up, and the play is made in foul territory. Two away. Michael Brantley steps in and knocks a 399-foot home run to right field tying the game 1-1.

McCormick steps in and hits a line drive that bounced off Ryan, and Correa fell to the ground to make the play but wasn't able to fully complete the throw to first base. Pena steps in and grounds out to end the inning. On to the bottom of the second inning, score tied 1-1.

BOTTOM SECOND

In the bottom of the second inning, Carlos Correa was called out on strikes while Ryan Jeffers struck out swinging. Willi Castro also struck out swinging. It's a one-two-three inning for the Astros. Score remains tied at 1-1. Headed to the third inning.

TOP THIRD

Brock Stewart is replacing Joe Ryan as pitcher for the Twins as Maldonado steps in. Maldonado is called out on strikes. Jose Altuve grounds to Correa who makes the play at first base. Alex Bregman steps in and flies out to deep center field. Score remains 1-1.

BOTTOM THIRD

In the bottom of the third inning, Donovan Solano steps in against Urquidy. Solano strikes out swinging. Michael A. Taylor strikes out swinging. Edouard Julien steps in and walks. Jorge Polanco steps in and grounds to Altuve, who makes the play at first base. Score remains tied at 1-1.

TOP FOURTH

In the top of the fourth inning, Caleb Thielbar is replaying Brock Stewart as pitcher for the Twins. Yordan Alvarez steps in a hits a line drive to right center field for a single. Kyle Tucker steps in who strikes out swinging. Abreu steps in and crushes a home run to right center field with a 424-foot home run. Astros take the lead, 3-1.

The next batter, Michael Brantley flies out to right field. And with that the Twins are going to the bullpen. Chris Paddack will be replacing Caleb Thielbar as pitcher for the Twins. Chas McCormick steps in and gets a base hit through the hole in the left infield. Jeremy Pena steps in and flies out to deep right field. Astros lead 3-1 going to the bottom of the fourth.

BOTTOM FOURTH

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Royce Lewis grounds out to shallow left field and Alex Bregman makes a huge play!

The next batter, Max Kepler flies out to right center field. Carlos Correa steps in and flies out to deep center field. Moving to the top of the fifth, Astros still lead 3-1.

TOP FIFTH

In the top of the fifth inning, Martin Maldonado steps in and strikes out swinging. Altuve once again grounds to Carlos Correa, who made the play at first base. Alex Bregman struck out looking. Astros lead remains 3-1.

BOTTOM FIFTH

In the bottom of the fifth, Jeffers leads off for the Twins and flies out to McCormick in center field. Castro steps in and flies out to shallow right field. Donovan Solano who strikes out swinging. Headed to the sixth inning.

TOP SIXTH

In the top of the sixth inning, Yordan Alvarez leads off and strikes out swinging. Kyle Tucker is called out on strikes. Abreu flies out in shallow foul territory. One-two-three inning for the Twins. Score remains 3-1 Astros.

BOTTOM SIXTH

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Michael A. Taylor steps in and grounds out to shallow infield. Edouard Julien, who knocks a 366-foot home run to left field. Score now 3-2 Astros.

The next batter, Polanco, steps in and knocks a ball deep to right field and the play is made. The Astros are now going to the bullpen and Hector Neris will replace Urquidy. Royce Lewis is walked and Max Kepler is called out on strikes. That ends the inning. Score now 3-2 Astros.

TOP SEVENTH

In the top of the seventh inning, the Twins go to the bullpen again and call in Griffin Jax to replace Chris Paddack. Michael Brantley leads off for the Astros and strikes out swinging. McCormick is called out on strikes and Jeremy Pena grounds to third base, and they make the play at first. It's a nailbiter heading into the stretch, Astros lead 3-2.

BOTTOM SEVENTH

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Carlos Correa hits a line drive right at Jeremy Pena, who makes the big grab.

Ryan Jeffers strikes out swinging and Castro steps in and goes down swinging. Still a one run game. Astros lead 3-2.

TOP EIGHTH

In the top of the eighth inning, Jhoan Duran replaces Griffin Jax for the Twins on the mound. Martin Maldonado hits a line drive up the middle and the second baseman makes the play at first base. Jose Altuve flies out to shallow right field. Alex Bregman steps in and flies out to right field. Score remains 3-2 Astros.

BOTTOM EIGHTH

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Bryan Abreu replaces Hector Neris as pitcher for the Astros. Solano strikes out swinging. Byron Buxton flies out to first base. Julien steps in and strikes out swinging. Astros still in the lead, 3-2.

TOP NINTH

In the top of the ninth inning, Yordan Alvarez leads off and strikes out swinging. Tucker hits a chopper back to the pitcher who makes the play at first base. Abreu lines one along the left field line for a single. Michael Brantley lines out to deep center field. Astros cling to a one run lead heading into the bottom of the ninth.

BOTTOM NINTH

In the bottom of ninth inning, Ryan Pressley is on the mound to close it out for the Astros. Polanco leads off and strikes out swinging. Royce Lewis steps in and strikes out swinging. Max Kepler steps in and strikes out.