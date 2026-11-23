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The Brief The Washington Spirit and Head Coach Adrián González mutually agreed to part ways on Monday, Nov. 23, following what the club described as "a change in sporting direction." González originally joined the club in February 2024 as interim head coach and was promoted to permanent head coach in July 2025, helping guide the Spirit to three consecutive top-three regular-season finishes and three straight NWSL Championship appearances. Club officials said a comprehensive search for the Spirit's next head coach is underway.



The Washington Spirit and Head Coach Adrián González have mutually agreed to part ways following "a change in sporting direction," the club announced Monday, Nov. 23.

What we know:

González first joined the Spirit in February 2024 as interim head coach before transitioning to assistant coach from July 2024 to June 2025. He was promoted to full-time head coach in July 2025.

During his three seasons with the organization, González helped lead Washington to three consecutive top-three NWSL regular-season finishes and three straight appearances in the NWSL Championship. Along the way, he was named NWSL Coach of the Month twice and was a finalist for NWSL Coach of the Year in 2025.

Team officials said a comprehensive search for the Spirit's next head coach is already underway.

What they're saying:

Spirit President of Soccer Operations Haley Carter thanked González for his tenure while pointing toward the club's future direction.

"We are grateful to Adrián for his leadership and the success he has helped bring to the Spirit over the past three seasons," Carter said in a statement. "He has led the team with class and professionalism and made a lasting contribution to this club. As we plan for the Spirit’s future, all parties believe a change in leadership is necessary to build on that success and achieve our long-term sporting goals."

González expressed gratitude to the club's players, staff, ownership and supporters as he steps away.

"I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together at the Washington Spirit and grateful to the players, staff, ownership and supporters for their commitment and support throughout my time here," González said. "It has been an honor to lead this group, and I’m especially proud of the resilience and character the team has shown. A special thank you to the Spirit fans, who make this club truly unique. The connection and bond we’ve built with you has meant so much to me and made my time here even more special. Your passion and support are something I will always remember. While this chapter comes to an end, I’m excited for what lies ahead for the club and wish everyone continued success."

What we don't know:

The Spirit have not announced an interim replacement to oversee offseason operations, named any candidates for the coaching vacancy or provided a timeline for hiring González's successor.