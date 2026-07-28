What's the secret weapon behind Belmont Farm Distillery whiskey?

This content was provided by our sponsor, Belmont Farm Distillery. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

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For more than four centuries, our forefathers have been producing fresh whiskey in the hills of Virginia.

Until 35 years ago, whiskey for popular consumption had been made in column stills, handling thousands of gallons per hour. At Belmont Farm, our whiskey is produced in a genuine solid copper pot still.

While others may be flooding the market, our pot still whiskey is slow and handled with care, to preserve all the aroma and taste of a fine fresh whiskey. Our copper pot still is truly the secret of our whiskey.

We have something for everyone, whether you want a premium spirit from our Kopper Kettle line or something a little more adventurous from our Virginia Lightning brand.

When people try our products, they walk away with 2 opinions. First, that it is the smoothest, best tasting they have ever had. Second, that our products are surprisingly affordable.

And would you expect any less from a heritage distillery that has been producing quality spirits for almost 40 years?

Must be 21+. Drink Responsibly.