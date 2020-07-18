Unconventional Wisdom: Traci Braxton and Kevin Surrat

Just because reality TV is on hold doesn’t mean I can’t get some Braxton family values!

Wisdom caught up with reality star Traci Braxton and her husband Kevin Surratt to talk about some heavy real world issues.

Kevin talks about being assaulted by police when he was a teen and how that impacted his life today. They also discuss the conversations he has with his kids and grandkids about police brutality and social justice.

Additionally, they talked about quarantine time for couples, reality TV and how Traci’s cooking convinced Kevin to propose.

