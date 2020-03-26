Unconventional Wisdom: NeNe Leakes

This week we get real with reality TV star NeNe Leakes stops by the Unconventional Wisdom podcast.

Leakes is best known as the original cast member of Bravo’s hit “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Leakes considers herself the “Grand Dame” of reality television as she gets real about the ups and downs of life in and out of the spotlight.

How real is reality TV? How does she deal with all the different personalities involved in the show. How is she using her platform to build her brand and enter into other business ventures.

DOWNLOAD: The FOX 5 DC News app for local breaking news and weather

FOX 5 Anchor Wisdom Martin sits down with reality TV stars, actors and everyone in between. Nothing is off limits, bringing you unconventional wisdom.

Have a topic you want Wisdome to cover? Tell him about it on his Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Also, be sure to join the conversation in the Unconventional Wisdom Facebook group!

Advertisement

SUBSCRIBE: The Unconventional Wisdom podcast is available on Audioboom.