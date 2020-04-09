Unconventional Wisdom: Cordelia Cranshaw

This week the Unconventional Wisdom podcast touches on the topic of foster care.

Former Miss DC-USA Cordelia Cranshaw talks about growing up in a tumultuous household.

She talks about how she ended up bouncing around in different foster care homes, and went from being a trouble-making 9th grader to college student and pageant winner.

Cranshaw also talks about her passion of social work!

Her journey will inspire you to never give up.

