The Paolini Perspective: Episode 92

Patrick and Sarah are doing a remote podcast today and discussing everything COVID-19.

Patrick talks as a GM of a TV station and how he's keeping his employees safe, whiel also getting information out to the public.

Tom Brady is leaving the New England Patriots, Patrick and Sarah share thoughts on that, and how they are staying entertained while quarantined.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

