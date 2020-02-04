The Paolini Perspective: Episode 87

Patrick has returned from the Super Bowl and gives a complete rundown. Patrick and Sarah talk about the halftime show and if it was too sexy for children.

The Iowa caucus is a mess as the results were supposed to be in Monday night, but due to an app failure, the caucus has turned into conspiracies and chaos. Patrick shares his thoughts. Plus, Arlington, Virginia is looking to raise speeding ticket minimum, and is the secret to living long being boring with your partner?

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

