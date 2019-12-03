The Paolini Perspective: Episode 81

Patrick and Sarah are back after the Thanksgiving break!

They chat about the latest in the 2020 Presidential Election including Kamala Harris' campaign exploding, plus Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden losing steam. Patrick and Sarah also discuss the Newsweek reporter who was fired after writing a misleading article about President Donald Trump's Thanksgiving break. And there is much to chat about in sports too including if Jim Harbaugh should be fired from the University of Michigan and the latest on the death investigation of a woman in Northern Virginia involving Washington Redskins player Montae Nicholson.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

