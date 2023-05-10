The Paolini Perspective: Episode 245

Patrick and Sarah discuss former President Trump being found guilty of sexual abuse and defamation. Plus, Rep. George Santos charged with 13 criminal counts.

DC is asking for the public's help to solve crime, good idea or sarcastic?



Yellowstone is ending, the latest in sports, and a new poll finds a vast majority of Americans don't think President Biden is mentally fit for another term.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.

