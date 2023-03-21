The Paolini Perspective: Episode 239

Patrick and Sarah discuss if former President Trump will be arrested in NY this week, what could this mean for his run for the Presidency and more. Plus, looks like The Commanders will be sold, thoughts on that. And, more trouble for Mayor Bowser, her former deputy Mayor of Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio, is accused of sexual harassment.

