The Paolini Perspective: Episode 226

Patrick and Sarah chat about all things sports, starting with the college football Big 10 tournament. Who should be in and who should be out?

Then they move to the Baseball Hall Of Fame. Are they ridiculous for not nominating Barry Bonds and others who ended up in controversy?

Plus, they share their thoughts on the Twitter and Hunter Biden laptop drama, and the Georgia run-off race.

'The Paolini Perspective' is a weekly politics and pop-culture podcast featuring FOX 5 Vice President and General Manager, Patrick Paolini and FOX 5 contributor Sarah Fraser.