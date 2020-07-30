The Good Word: Prince George’s County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy

Prince George’s County States Attorney Aisha Braveboy joins The Good Word podcast! Aisha Braveboy is the top law enforcement officer in the county, responsible for the safety and security of over 800,000 citizens.

Her motto for the office under her administration is "crime is personal - personal to the victim, to the community and to the State’s Attorney’s Office.”

Braveboy shares her faith and how it has impacted her career, who motivated her to become a State’s Attorney and how her faith guides her daily.

Braveboy says she is ushering in significant changes in how individuals and cases are handled to ensure not only that justice is administered in Prince George’s County, but that it is done fairly.

