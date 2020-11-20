The Good Word: Phil Thornton

Norfolk, Virginia, native and music executive and RCA Inspiration Senior VP and General Manager Phil Thornton joins us on The Good Word podcast.

He shares the importance of knowing your purpose, having passion and writing a plan to accomplish your goals! He’s worked with some of the biggest names in music & Hollywood including People’s Sexiest Man Alive Michael B. Jordan, Pastor Shirley Caesar and music artist and producer Pharrell!



Phil and Pharrell’s VOICES OF FIRE docuseries debuts on Netflix Friday, November 20.

