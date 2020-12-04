The Good Word: Marisha Wallace

Actress and singer Marisha Wallace joins us on The Good Word podcast! Marisha is best known for her musical theatrical performances.

Right now, her new album TOMORROW is out now! It’s a gospel version of the hit song Tomorrow from the classic musical “Annie.”

Marisha is also the singing voice of Ms. Johnston in Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey on Netflix. The North Carolina native tells The Good Word she grew up in the church and shares how singing in the choir helped shape her love for music.

She also shares how she is using her music to raise funds for actors financial impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

