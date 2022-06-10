The Good Word: Marcia L. Dyson

article

Civic-social activist Marcia L. Dyson joins us on THE GOOD WORD podcast! She says her faith and spirituality have guided her journey, career and success! She has traveled the world fighting for human rights and women’s rights.

Dyson is also an affiliate of Georgetown University’s Center for Social Justice, Teaching, and Research in Washington, DC, where her husband, Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, is a tenured professor.

