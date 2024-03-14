The Good Word: Fox News Channel Chief Religion Correspondent Lauren Green

Fox News Channel Chief Religion Correspondent Lauren Green joins us on THE GOOD WORD PODCAST!

We discuss her new book LIGHT FOR TODAY and we go DEEP!!!

In LIGHT FOR TODAY, Lauren offers observations as a journalist, reflections from bible stories and spiritual encouragement of God’s hope and strength to us.

Her new book is Light for Today (BroadStreet), is a companion to her previous book Lighthouse Faith: God as a Living Reality in a World Immersed in Fog.

We also explore the question WHAT DO YOU WORSHIP? If it’s not God, what is it because we all worship SOMETHING! SUBSCRIBE NOW!



