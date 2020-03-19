The Good Word: Former stripper, pastor and author of 'Jesus, Friends of Strippers'

Former stripper turned pastor Monica Gary returns to The Good Word!

Monica is now the author of 'Jesus, Friends of Strippers,' now on Amazon.

On The Good Word podcast she shares how to stay encouraged, inspired and uplifted during the coronavirus pandemic.

She also shares how the coronavirus has directly impacted her family and the power of prayer amid adversity.

Gary spent years working in strip clubs in D.C.!

She is now a mother of six children, married to a Marine and shares how she overcame adversity.

Monica says her faith saved her, but she also has advice for those without faith.

She pastors New Wine Community Church in Stafford, VA.

