The Good Word: Former stripper, now pastor Monica Gary

Former stripper turned pastor Monica Gary returns to THE GOOD WORD! Monica is now the author of "Jesus, Friends of Strippers" now on Amazon.

On THE GOOD WORD podcast, she shares her unconventional advice on how to unplug and be present this holiday season.

She also shares how she went from hopelessness to hope.

Gary spent years working in strip clubs in Washington, DC where she says she engaged in illicit activity including drugs and sex.

Her story also includes surviving a physically, emotionally and mentally abusive relationship.

She is now a mother of six children, married to a Marine and shares how she overcome adversity. Monica says her faith saved her but she also has advice for those without faith. She pastors New Wine Community Church in Stafford, VA. Subscribe!

The Good Word with Tisha Lewis is the latest podcast coming to you from the FOX 5 Podcast Studio in Washington D.C. Host Tisha Lewis is chatting with celebrities, business pioneers, local dignitaries and faith leaders, both inside and outside the church, on a slew of topics including politics, sports, entrepreneurship and relationships.

