The Good Word: Dr. Bobette Brown and Tabitha Capito

Dr. Bobette Brown and Tabitha Capito from "The Lady Chapter" join us on THE GOOD WORD podcast in honor of Women’s History Month!

They share how The Lady Chapter is creating, mentoring and shaping women leaders. The Lady Chapter is a Washington, DC based leadership group for women.

