The Good Word: DC fashion designer Dionna Dorsey

DC Fashion Designer Dionna Dorsey returns to The Good Word podcast! She’s engaged now! Plus, how her faith helped her overcome some setbacks, including a pop up shop disaster! Her faith also set her up for victory! You may see her District of Clothing designs on the campaign trail!

DC born but Pittsburgh raised, she is the founder and creator of District of Clothing, which makes “apparel and accessories for dreamers, doers, change-makers, and future history makers!”

Dorsey shares how her side hustle caught the eye and attention of iconic fashion designer Tory Burch. Plus, she shares her journey across Italy, her incredible plight toward success. Subscribe!

