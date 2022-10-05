The Good Word: Crystal Renee

Former Capitol Hill staffer turned actress Crystal Renee joins us on THE GOOD WORD podcast! Crystal joined us on The Good Word during the early years of the podcast and just as she got her big break starring on Tyler Perry’s hit show Sistas! Since then, she’s now starring in a Sistas spin-off, Zatima! Crystal shares how and why she has big faith and how her faith impacted her success and journey!

Have a topic you want Tisha to cover? Tell her about it on her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Also, be sure to join the conversation on The Good Word Facebook group!

SUBSCRIBE: The Good Word with Tisha Lewis podcast is available on iTunes, Google Play and Audioboom