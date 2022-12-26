The Good Word: Charles Jenkins

"The world is in need of a feel-good story", Charles Jenkins confidently says. As he prepares to venture into his next musical era, the acclaimed gospel artist is working on other styles of music with the goal of making people feel happy.

"In 2022 we need to smile again, while we address what’s going on in the world."

"Never Knew Love Like This Before" THE REMIX is out now! Jenkins’s revolutionary idea, "Never Knew Love," has earned him a #1 hit on the Billboard & Mediabase Gospel Airplay Chart.

