The Good Word: Author Rennee Hubb

Author Rennee Hubb joins us on The Good Word podcast!

Rennee is working on a new project called, Inspiring2live.

It includes daily inspiring videos on Instagram @Inspiring2Live. Rennee’s "Inspiring Moments" page currently has 8,000 followers and counting!

Rennee says Inspiring 2 live was birthed this year to help her heal from losing her grandfather, grandmother, niece and nephew within 45 days. She shares the importance of prayer, connection and impact to make your dreams come true.

