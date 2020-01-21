The Good Word: Alan Wilson, gospel Go-Go music artist

Maryland native and gospel Go-Go musician Alan Wilson joins FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis on The Good Word podcast.

Wilson says overcoming a 15-year addiction to crack cocaine led him to Jesus Christ and gospel Go-Go music. His band, Posse 4 Christ 5.0, performs across the DC region.

He draws inspiration from Go-Go icon Chuck Brown while sharing a faith-based message. Join us!

The Good Word with Tisha Lewis is the latest podcast coming to you from the FOX 5 Podcast Studio in Washington D.C. Host Tisha Lewis is chatting with celebrities, business pioneers, local dignitaries and faith leaders, both inside and outside the church, on a slew of topics including politics, sports, entrepreneurship and relationships.

