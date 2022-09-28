Rambling and Gambling: NFL Week 4 with Rufus Peabody & Sporttrade with Alex Kane

Gambling legend Rufus Peabody leads off this week’s episode of Rambling and Gambling with everything you need to know about betting during NFL week 4.

The guys start off talking about early season parity, with five teams currently leading their divisions despite not being favored by oddsmakers to ultimately hang on and win those divisions at the end of the year. Those teams include the Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Denver Broncos.

From there, Rufus breaks down a bunch of this week’s games, including Buffalo at Miami, Kansas City at Tampa Bay, Washington at Dallas, the Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco, and Jacksonville at Philadelphia. He also explains why the New Orleans Saints are his bet of the week, why the Commanders are in desperate need of a major change, and why he thinks the Buccaneers have a big edge over the Chiefs. Lastly, Rufus chats about an awesome new podcast and exciting new tools from Unabated.com.

The second interview on this week’s R&G episode features Sporttrade Founder and CEO Alex Kane. Alex does a fantastic job of breaking down what a sports betting exchange actually is, and he also explains why Sporttrade is a little like popular stock trading platform Robinhood but for sports, not stocks.

MORE EPISODES of "Rambling and Gambling with Josh Rosenthal" HERE.

Follow FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal:

Twitter: @JoshRosenthalTV

Instagram: @joshrosenthaltv

Facebook: Josh Rosenthal