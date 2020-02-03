On the Hill Episode 49: A chat with author Doug Wead

There have been no shortage of books about the Trump administration. Most center on palace intrigue and eye-opening tidbits.

Historian and New York Times Bestselling author Doug Wead spent nearly two years in the Trump White House, and came away with something very different than other authors.

Wead had unprecedented access to the First Family, and President Trump himself.

His book, “Inside Trump’s White House” is out and he joins the On The Hill Podcast to discuss what he saw behind the walls of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

