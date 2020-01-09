On The Hill, Episode 45: A chat with Iranian expert Rebecca Grant of the IRIS Independent Research Group

Rebecca Grant, an Iranian expert at the IRIS Independent Research Group, joins FOX 5’s Tom Fitzgerald on this episode of the On The Hill podcast.

Grant looks at the recent history between the U.S. and Iran leading up to the U.S. drone strike that killed an Iranian general.

She also discusses what’s ahead for the U.S. and what actions Iran may take in response.

