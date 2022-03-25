I Still Have a Keycard: Melanie Alnwick

Emmy award-winning journalist and Fox 5 DC anchor, Melanie Alnwick, opens up about her personal life, balancing being a mom, journalist, and her biggest fear on the job.

Plus, Melanie discusses what it’s like aging on TV and how she’s embracing it. And, reveals that her husband doesn’t own a flooring company despite what people think.

DC podcast host and FOX 5 DC contributor Sarah Fraser shows you a different side of the reporters and anchors you know from TV in 'I Still Have a Keycard.'



