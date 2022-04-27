I Still Have a Keycard: Katie Barlow

Katie Barlow is Chief Legal Correspondent for FOX 5 DC. Katie discusses growing up in Georgia, her love for theater, running and meeting her husband.

Katie’s husband is also a lawyer so how do they find a work/life balance?

Plus, Katie talks about achieving the goals she’s set for herself from becoming a lawyer to being on TV, and her new show on FOX 5.

DC podcast host and FOX 5 DC contributor Sarah Fraser shows you a different side of the reporters and anchors you know from TV in 'I Still Have a Keycard.'

Listen and subscribe!