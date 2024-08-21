Former 'SNL' star Finesse Mitchell opens up about being 4 years sober

Comedian and actor Finesse Mitchell is opening up about his journey to sobriety and the important role that faith and mental wellness have played in his life.

Known for his time on "Saturday Night Live" from 2003 to 2006, Mitchell has since appeared on various television shows, including "Showtime at the Apollo," "BET’s Comic View," and Disney Channel’s "A.N.T. Farm."

Now, Mitchell is touring nationwide alongside actress Tisha Campbell, sharing his story and embracing a new chapter in his career focused on faith-based comedy.

Mitchell’s transition reflects a broader commitment to mental wellness and the importance of faith in his life.

As he continues to embrace success in his career, he’s also making a conscious pivot toward content that resonates with his spiritual journey.

To learn more about Mitchell’s story, tune in to "The Good Word" on FOX Local this Sunday at 10 a.m. to watch the full interview on your smart TV.