Esteemed author and host Dr. Renee Allen stands on hope

Dr. Renee Allen is a woman of many talents, and she has no problem sharing them.

Her life story reads like a best-selling book, which only adds to the fact that she’s actually an esteemed author.

With more than three dozen awards to her name, Allen is a Navy veteran, motivational speaker, and broadcast host as well as an author of several books, including "Rebel Rising" and "The J-Word: Testimonies of Jealousy from a Diverse Group of Extraordinary Women."

On the personal side, she’s a proud mother and a survivor of stage four breast and bone cancer.

On this weekend’s episode of "Motivation With Marissa," Dr. Allen opens up to Marissa Mitchell about her life’s ups and downs while offering hope to those dealing with their own challenges.

Tune in on Saturday, June 8, at 10 a.m. EST on our FOX Local Smart TV app.