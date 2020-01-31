Your tweets could be printed on Super Bowl LIV confetti

Before the Lombardi Trophy is presented this Sunday, the winner of Super Bowl LIV could be reading a message from you.



Tweets from fans will be printed on the celebratory confetti. To participate, you need only to set send a tweet using the hashtag #NFLTwitter.

Super Bowl LIV airs Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 PT on FOX. The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

