Young child killed after being struck by large tree branch in Soapstone Valley Park, officials say

A young boy was killed Friday after he was struck by a large tree branch in Rock Creek Park.

DC Fire and EMS officials say the incident happened in the 2800 block of Audubon Terrace in the area of Soapstone Valley Park at around 2 p.m.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

DCFEMS Officials say that during the incident a responding firefighter had a medical emergency at the scene and was transported to a local hospital. They are reportedly in stable in condition.

A second firefighter fell and suffered minor injuries but was not transported, according to officials.

D.C. Police are now investigating.