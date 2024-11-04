Young boy in critical condition after being hit by van in Laurel

A middle school student is in critical condition after being struck by a driver behind the wheel of a van Monday evening on the 8500 block of Contee Road in Laurel.

The incident, which occurred as the boy was reportedly running across the street outside of a crosswalk, left local residents concerned and hopeful for his recovery. The boy's mother is by his side at Children's National Hospital.

The scene on Contee Road remains closed off as Prince George’s County Police investigate. The white van involved has a shattered windshield and a damaged front headlight. It was parked on-site as part of the investigation.

Witness Tavaughn Joyner, who was nearby at the time, described the immediate aftermath of the accident.

"He ran into the van, and he flipped in the air," Joyner said. "I was standing across the street, and when I came over, he was out. He was laid out on his back."

Joyner, along with a co-worker, moved quickly to help the boy.

"Me and another one of my co-workers turned him over, and I noticed he wasn't breathing, so I started giving him CPR," Joyner recounted.

Prince George’s County Police have not released the student’s name at this time. The driver of the van remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.