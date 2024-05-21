Xbox, passports, social security card stolen in Northwest burglary

A burglar who broke into a Northwest home last week made off with a Playstation 4, an Xbox, a Macbook, two car keys, two passports, and a social security card, among other items, according to a police report.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are searching for the man they say entered an apartment building on Girard Street Northwest by climbing through a side window last Wednesday.

No one was home at the time, but the people who live in the apartment saw the items missing when they returned and called the police.

Photo via Metropolitan Police Department

One of the men who lives in the apartment told FOX 5 that he didn't want to talk about the burglary.

The police department has released a surveillance image of the suspect wearing a black jacket, hoping the public will help them identify him.

They're offering up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.