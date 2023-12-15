Wreaths Across America Day: How to honor the fallen at Arlington National Cemetery

Volunteers will place holiday wreaths on the graves of fallen service members at Arlington National Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 16 as part of Wreaths Across America Day.

The tradition began over 30 years ago and has grown into an annual tradition. Three million volunteers are expected to place more than two million wreaths at over 4,000 locations across the nation this year.

At Arlington on Saturday, tens-of-thousands of volunteers will place between 250,000 and 260,000 wreaths in less than two hours.

Wreaths were also placed at the Pentagon 9-11 Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Vietnam Military Women’s Memorial, Korean War Memorial, and World War II Memorial on Friday.

Volunteers will gather at the cemetery before 8 a.m. Saturday morning. As each wreath is placed in honor of the fallen, they will "say their name" to ensure that the legacy of duty, service, and sacrifice of each veteran is never forgotten.

You can register to VOLUNTEER and SPONSOR a wreath on the Wreaths Across America page online.