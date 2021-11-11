Wounded veterans being recruited as baseball umpires in their communities

As FOX 5 continues to honor veterans Thursday, we remember service to our country takes many forms and can start at any age.

Brandon Henson spent his 20's being an umpire in the minors—bouncing around, living all over the place. Then, at 34, he decided to join the Air Force.

One of the main reasons why: To be a member of the honor guard. He does that now at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Henson has also been the pallbearer of over 800 funerals, he estimates. It’s that passion for honoring soldiers and umpiring baseball that led him here.

The Wounded Warrior Program has a 12-day, all-expenses-paid retreat called Umpire Academy for those who want to learn how to be an umpire, and can actually become one in their community.

They’ve partnered with Umps Care, a non-profit run by MLB umps to improve communities.

"It’s a personal thing, but time is the most important thing in life, and if I have a 20-year career or I do 4 years, I’m at peace knowing everything I do with the Wounded Warrior, and with the Honor Guard, and being a pallbearer," Henson said.

Henson added that many of these veterans can go back to their communities and be Little League umpires.

