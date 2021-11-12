World's oldest male giraffe dies at Maryland zoo

The world's oldest male giraffe died Thursday at a zoo in Maryland.

Plumpton Park Zoo officials in Rising Sun say 26-year-old ‘Jimmie the Giraffe’ was euthanized after his hoof and leg conditions had progressed to where he was experiencing constant discomfort.

The Zoo said they had consulted veterinarians from across the country and that all possible treatment options were explored.

‘Jimmie’ was the oldest male giraffe in the world at the time of his passing and was the sixth oldest male giraffe ever known.

"For many of us at Plumpton Park Zoo, we cannot properly articulate how profound his loss will be going forward," the Zoo said in a post on social media. Zoo officials say they have started a fundraiser to bring a new male giraffe to the zoo.