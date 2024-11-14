WorldPride 2025 theme announced

WorldPride 2025 kicks off in June, bringing one of the world's largest pride celebration to the nation's capital.

The Capital Pride Alliance and Interpride announced Thursday the official theme of WorldPride 2025: The Fabric of Freedom.

"Washington, DC has long been a leader in LGBTQ+ rights, and we’re so excited to bring the world together for the Pride of our life at WorldPride 2025," said Mayor Muriel Bowser. "With this year’s theme, ‘The Fabric of Freedom,’ we’re welcoming the world to DC to share and celebrate our D.C. values of unity, diversity, and compassion. I invite everyone to plan their trip to D.C. and join us."

The theme speaks to how the "fabric of the flag symbolizes the strength of the community, the shared humanity, and the unshakeable unity that defines resilience, love, and acceptance."

WorldPride 2025 kicks off on May 31 with a concert headlined by Shakira. Head to WorldPride 2025's website for more information on parades, dance parties and other happenings in June.